NITDA, Glo, Access Bank others to light up NITRA ICT Conference

The Second Edition of the Nigeria Information Telecommunications Reporters Association (NITRA) ICT Growth conference has continued to gather momentum, as more stakeholders’ companies indicate interest in actively participating in the event.

Added to the NITRA ICT Growth Conference 2.0 partners’ list are the nation’s Information Technology (ICT) regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigerian multinational commercial bank, Access Bank; indigenous and one of the largest carrier-neutral data centre in West Africa, Medallion Data Centre; wholly indigenous, customer-focused telecommunications company, Globacom Nigeria Limited and a leading West…