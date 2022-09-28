Rotary Club donates books, stationery to school in Ibadan

In line with the basic education and literacy programme of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate on Wednesday donated branded Rotary educational materials to Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The President of the Club, Modinat Olu-Ajayi, disclosed that “The programme is in line with our basic education and literacy programme for secondary school students.”

She said the club wants to make students literate adding that “We are today to presenting notebooks and writing materials to students of Baptist Secondary School, Ibadan to celebrate the basic education and literacy month.

“Rotary club has other areas of focus and this is one of them that we…