



Tribune Online

Strengthen us to check quacks, curb building collapses in Anambra, COREN tells Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has been urged to strengthen the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) to check the influx of quack engineers from foreign countries and Nigeria into the state, under the guise of being experts. The State Chairman of COREN, Engr Victor Onyeanyana Meju, made the call when […]

Strengthen us to check quacks, curb building collapses in Anambra, COREN tells Soludo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune