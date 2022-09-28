Troops raid bandits’ hideout in Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity raided bandits’ hideouts, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, along the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary of Kaduna State.

A statement from the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, said acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.

“The troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

According to the statement, “On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons, identified as; Luka…