Campaign council list: APC chairman accuses Tinubu of sidelining NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee has formally registered its displeasure over the composition of the 422 nominees to the APC Presidential Campaign Council .

The national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accused the latter of breaching an agreement reached before the composition of the campaign team released last weekend.

In the letter sighted by Nigerian Tribune, Adamu specifically noted that the list was released without recourse to the national secretariat of the ruling party.

Senator Adamu who described the release of the…