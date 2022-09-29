Go for problem-solving research to fix Nigeria, Buhari’s aide tells universities

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has challenged Nigerian universities to bring forward research projects that are capable of solving major societal problems.

She gave the task at the 2022 Research and Innovation Fair organised by the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, recently.

She noted that though there are many challenges confronting Nigeria and its people, universities should be able to rise and take up the tasks towards solving them with LASU taking the lead.

Orelope-Adefulire, who was a former deputy governor of Lagos State, was the keynote speaker at the event.

Speaking on the…