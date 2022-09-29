GOC 3 Division warns troops about illegal arms, ammunition dealings

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has warned troops that NA will deal heavily with any personnel caught involved in illegal arms and ammunition deals.

Even as the command inaugurated soldiers for arms and ammunition refreshers course in Jos, Plateau State.

According to a statement by the acting deputy director army public relations 3 Division, Major Ishaku Tarkwa, GOC made this known, on Wednesday, during the inauguration ceremony of participants of Arms and Ammunition Storeman Refresher Course 1/22 at Headquarters 3 Base Ordnance Depot, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Jos.

ALSO READ…