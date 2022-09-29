ICPC’s budget padding allegation

By now, Nigerians must be tired of hearing and reading stories of graft and sleaze perpetrated by officials of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government. There just seems to be no end to these stories, with the culprits walking as free (wo)men while committing monumental crimes. In yet another corruption story, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) told the Senate penultimate week that the N13.59 trillion 2021 budget was padded by the various MDAs with duplicated projects worth N300 billion, while duplicated projects worth N100 billion…