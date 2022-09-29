Kwara Police reads riot act to political parties

As the electioneering campaign for the 2023 general elections takes off, the Kwara state Police command, on Thursday, read the riot act to political parties and politicians in the state on the need to ensure peaceful conduct during their campaigns, saying that the command would deal decisively with erring parties or politicians irrespective of status.

Speaking with journalists during his maiden media briefing in Ilorin, the new commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, urged leaders of various political parties and politicians in the state not to violate the rules of the game but conduct their political activities in accordance with the provisions of the law to ensure peace and…