Oil theft hampers NLNG’s 100% LPG supply to domestic market

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Limited has expressed regret that the unmitigated theft of Nigeria’s crude oil is hampering its commitment to inject 100 per cent of its Gas and market challenges impeding LPG supply into the domestic market.

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has said it remains committed to supplying 100% of all its Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) production (butane and propane) to the Nigerian domestic market.

The company announced that besides crude theft, it was also facing huge challenges in feed gas and a lack of capacity by the domestic market to absorb the propane component of the LPG.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila,…