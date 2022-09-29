Our presidential candidate remains expelled ― Nwosu, ADC Chairman

National chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Ralph Nwosu, has said the embattled presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachukwu, Action Democratic Party remained expelled from the party.

Nwosu made the declaration in a joint statement he signed with the party national secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Checks revealed that Kachukwu who was expelled along with seven others by the ADC National Working Committee had since scaled the final hurdle to contest as a presidential candidate as his name appeared along with 17 others in the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But the duo of Nwosu and…