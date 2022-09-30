250 women, youths graduates from FG LIFE-ND agric intervention project in Edo

No fewer than 250 women and youth incubatees, on Thursday graduated from the Federal Government Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) agribusiness programme in Edo State

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Benin, the National Coordinator, Mr Sanni Abiodun, said that the project was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for national food security, especially in the Niger Delta.

The LIFE-ND project in Edo was being funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Federal Government, NDDC and Edo State government.

Abiodun was represented by Mrs Stella Manureh, the representative of the Niger Delta Development…