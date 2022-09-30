62nd independence: How Nigeria can rise again —Yusuf Ali, Kokori, Adeniran, Afenifere, OPC

STRONG institutions, among them the judiciary; devolution of power, transparent elections, creation of state police, fairness and equity were on Thursday listed as values Nigeria should focus on to restore the nation’s lost glory.

This was the summation of the views expressed by eminent persons and groups as the country marks its 62nd independence anniversary today, with the Federal Government declaring next Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the event.

Taking a retrospective look at the country since it freed itself from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, they believed the country has the opportunity to make positive change from the era of inept leadership and…