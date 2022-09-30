AFRIMA appoints Makhtar Diop as Senegal Country Director

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Tuesday, appointed Mr Makhtar Diop as the country director of AFRIMA in the Republic of Senegal.

The decision reflects AFRIMA’s principle of inclusiveness, especially as regards unifying the entire continent via the tool of music. With Diop’s new appointment, AFRIMA is poised to deepen its impact within the Western African region, and other Francophone regions within the continent.

“AFRIMA is made up of real people, with core passions and energetic enthusiasm. It’s a collective of pan-African spirited individuals who draw strength and…