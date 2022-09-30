A’Ibom ex-militants extend ultimatum for revoke of pipeline contracts to non-indigenes

Repentant militants from Akwa Ibom under the aegis of the Niger Delta Volunteers(NDV) issued a one-month ultimatum for the revoke oil pipeline contracts in the state awarded to non-indigenes.

In a statement signed by the supreme leader of NDV, Gen. Ekpo Ekpo and made available to Tribune Online in Uyo on Thursday, the ex-agitators accused the FG and key players in the oil and gas industry of disregarding the Local Content Law.

They expressed anger against injustices meted to repentant militants from the state by the Ijaws heading institutions set up by the government to take care of ex-freedom fighters.

“This is totally unacceptable and we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to…