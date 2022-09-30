Alawe installs Fayemi’s wife as Akorewolu of Ilawe

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has installed wife of the state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi as the Akorewolu of Ilawe-Ekiti in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler who spoke while installing the Mrs Fayemi as the Akorewolu of Ilawe Ekiti, described the governor and his wife as a blessing to the Ilawe-Ekiti community throughout their tenure in the state.

He emphasised that Ilawe kingdom has been enjoying an unprecedented independence under Fayemi’s administration; adding that it was during his tenure that he assumed the prestigious position of Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers where he had a peaceful…