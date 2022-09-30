All you need to know before moving to the Republic of Djibouti

Djibouti, known officially as the Republic of Djibouti is a French and Arabic-speaking country in the Horn of Africa, with its capital in Djibouti City. The country is bordered by Somalia to the south, Ethiopia to the southwest, Eritrea to the north, and the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to the east. Djibouti covers an area of 23,200 km2 (8,958 sq mi).

The country was previously called French Somaliland and gained independence from France on the 27th of June 1977. Independence officially signified the establishment of the Republic of Djibouti, named after its capital city. Djibouti was officially admitted into the United Nations (UN) on the 20th of September, 1977.

1. CLIMATE

