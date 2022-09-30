Buhari to make Independence Day broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7 am as part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country,

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday advised television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

