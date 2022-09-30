Chiemeka Osuagwu and Ruby Igwe set to release short film ‘Samaria’

Chiemeka Osuagwu and Ruby Igwe are set to release ‘Samaria’, a short film that tackles issues relating to girl child rights.

Shot in the heart of Lagos, the 15-minute film spotlights the struggles an average girl child faces in Nigeria.

Samaria is written and directed by first-time director, Chiemeka Osuagwu, who co-produced the film with Ruby Igwe for their imprint production house, Section 13 Entertainment.

The film features a versatile cast that includes the talented Baaj Adebule and new faces, Ife Eninla, Judith Ochasi and Gbemisola Oluyemi.

According to writer and director, Chiemeka Osuagwu, “Samaria…