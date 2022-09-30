Desks officers lack knowledge, concept of what gender is, says specialist

It has been observed that one of the gaps in dealing with issues of gender is that most of the gender desk officers are lacking in the area of knowing the concept of gender and what gender mainstreaming means.

The observation by a Non-Governmental organization, CLEEN Foundation which organized a capacity-building training workshop for Gender Desk officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) held at Jamil Guest Palace Bauchi.

While addressing the participants, the resource person of the workshop, Dr Angela Olofu Adeoye said that the aim of the training was to build the capacity of the participants in the area of gender-based…