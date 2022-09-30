Four ‘wonders’ land in Lagos, set to revolutionise family holiday experiences this December

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group, in partnership with CEC, have unveiled Wonderland Lagos 2022, called the most extensive and exciting holiday experience set to take over Lagos in December 2022.

According to the organisers, Wonderland Lagos is made up of four villages, all existing solely to deliver an overwhelming holiday experience of excitement and delight to guests. These villages include ‘Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos’, ‘Christmas in Wonderland’, ‘Wonder X’ and ‘Wonderland Market’ all in one venue, Eko Energy City.

At the unveiling/launch of Wonderland, which took place at the Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder Wonderland…