



Tribune Online

I’m going to Senate to offer best representation, advance Ndigbo Course ― Umahi

Governor David Umahi has vowed to offer the best senatorial representation to the people of Ebonyi South district, and further advance the cause of Ndi Igbo and disadvantaged Nigerians when elected in the 2023 general election. Umahi disclosed this while expressing joy over his victory at the Appeal Court of Nigeria where he was affirmed […]

I’m going to Senate to offer best representation, advance Ndigbo Course ― Umahi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune