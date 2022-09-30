NUJ appeals to Delta govt to assist flood victims

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ((NUJ), Warri Correspondents Chapel, Delta State, have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to swiftly come to the aid of flood victims in the state.

The chapel made the plea following its monthly congress held on Thursday at its secretariat in Gbiaye Street, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The journalists appealed to the state government to urgently come to the aid of flood victims in the Warri metropolis and environs.

The flood was orchestrated after a near ceaseless heavy downpour that ravaged several communities in the state earlier in the week.

In the same vein, the media practitioners advised residents in…