Youths protest, barricade court gate over alleged auction in Zamfara

Scores of youths have barricaded the entrance gate of High court 11, Gusau, protesting the planned auction of the Zamfara State government vehicles in the state.

The peaceful protest started as early as 8.30 am on Friday with youths carrying cards displaying their displeasure with the auctioning of government vehicles in the state.

Spokespersons for the youths, comrade Aminu Atiku and comrade Usman Salihu both lamented how the state government vehicles would be auctioned instead of resolving issues amicably.

According to them, as youths, they would continue to protest any attempt to auction government properties in the state.

“As youths, we are protesting this plan to auction…