Betty Akeredolu stresses need for statistical records on breast cancer survivors nationwide

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu has stressed the need for the Federal Government to have proper statistical records of the survivors of breast cancer nationwide.

Akeredolu made this known while addressing newsmen as part of activities marking the 25th Anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer symposium of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN) in Ibadan on Saturday.

She said the call for proper documentation of survivors became imperative in order to give hope to cancer patients nationwide.

She also lamented the rigours and pains that some breast cancer patients and survivors are going through due to a lack of institutional support.

