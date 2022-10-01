Ekiti now state of pride — Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed satisfaction that his administration has fulfilled its promises and is bequeathing a solid foundation for socio-economic development to the incoming administrations to build on.

Addressing the people of the state in a special broadcast on Saturday to mark the 26th anniversary of the creation of the state and the country’s 62nd independence anniversary, Dr Fayemi said: “Ekiti is now a state of pride for all of us, emerging steadily from her humble beginnings.”

He noted that Ekiti wouldn’t have reached this level of progress without what he called the “outstanding dedication of past and present leaders who worked for…