I want my wife out of my house, gave her N50,000 for another accommodation —Husband

A 55-year-old man, Hassan Jimoh has prayed a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for divorce and an order of eviction on his wife, Silifat Salawuddeen.

According to the News AAgency of Nigeria (NAN), Hassan prayed the court to grant his divorce application over irreconcilable differences.

“I married Silifat as a widower. We have spent five years together but I am tired of our relationship because there is no love and peace between us any longer.

“She brought her children from her first marriage to my house. I told her to return…