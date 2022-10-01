IBEDC congratulates Nigerians on 62 years of independence

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has congratulated Nigerians on 62 years anniversary of existence as an independent nation and a people.

The interim Managing Director of the company, Kingsley Achife, said the sacrifices and the ideologies of the founding fathers should remain the watchword for a united and peaceful country.

Achife who urged Nigerians to continue to strive for the development of the country, said one of the catalysts that drive growth and development of any economy is electricity.

Based on this, IBEDC is committed to contributing its best to national…