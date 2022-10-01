‘My pastor-wife goes to mountain to pray, denied me sex for 9 years’

“I do not understand why she agreed to be ordained as a pastor and pretends to people while our marriage is falling apart,” a Ndola man has cried before the Kabushi local court in Ndola, Zambia.

According to Zambia Observer, Bright Sinkala took his wife, Pastor Grace Musende to court seeking divorce on the grounds that she neglected their marriage, and instead visited mountain for prayers on regular basis.

However, in her defense, Grace told the court that it was in fact Bright who caused their marriage to fall apart because he could not keep his pants zipped and has since found a girlfriend whom he has built a house for.

Bright during his testimony revealed that he and his…