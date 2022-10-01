NDE flags off training for youths on technical, vocational skills in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced special training for youths in technical and vocational skills in Ekiti state under its Youths Transformation Training Scheme as part of measures to make Nigerian youths self-employed.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who spoke while flagging off the orientation programme in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital noted that the introduction of the training by the scheme was a direct response to rising cases of unemployment in the country.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG explained that the training of the fifty beneficiaries would involve marketable vocational and technical…