Nigerian system prepared me for the rigour of graduate study abroad ―Kehinde Lawal, Best Performing MSc Student, (Management and Marketing) at Birmingham City University

After breaking a 21-year-old record at the Department of English Language at the Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy (OAU), Ile-Ife, Kehinde Lawal has emerged the Best Performing MSc student, Management and Marketing at Birmingham City University, United Kingdom (UK). She tells ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, in this interview, why she decided to study management and marketing, her educational journey so far and her plans for the future.

You emerged the best performing student in MSC Management at Birmingham City University. One can say you are familiar with the feeling of being the best student. But how does this recent feat make you feel?

I feel fulfilled but also challenged to aim for the next…