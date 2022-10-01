Nigerians must resist threat to stop them from voting next year — CAN

As Nigeria marks this year’s Independence Day, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on electorates to resist threats that would stop them from going out to cast their votes during the 2023 general election.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in an Independence message, said rather than killing each other, adults in the country should take their voters’ cards and go to the poll.

Archbishop Okoh also called on politicians to shun vote-buying, especially on election day, in order to usher in free and fair elections.

He, however, said despite the political instability Nigeria has experienced since Independence, the past and present leaders of the country…