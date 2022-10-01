One dead, bridges washed, homes submerged as heavy rain wrecks havoc in Kwara

Heavy rain that lasted about 10 hours has reportedly claimed one life while some bridges and culverts collapsed and many homes were flooded in Ilorin, Kwara state capital between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that a mud house caved in at Onijo compound in Pakata area of Ilorin West Local Government Area due to the effect of the flood, killing a woman while two bridges located on the adjourning road between Kulende harmony estate and Akerebiata area and another one between Medina and Technical area, Oloje reportedly collapsed as a result of the downpour.

It was gathered that the flood also destroyed some houses and washed away fish farms and ponds in…