Should Nigeria have gained independence in 1960?

The poser that forms the title of this piece is of course, not a novel question to followers of the commentaries on the Nigerian tragic trajectory of social, economic and political development since it gained political freedom from Britain in 1960.It is a question that is often raised by concerned Nigerians when they remember the hope the actualization of independence had raised and now seeing such hope brutally dashed not any more largely by the white officials, but by familiar African fellows who have emerged as internal colonisers and predators instead of dutiful messiahs. At the dawn of anti-colonial struggle, late Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana had charged African political leaders,…