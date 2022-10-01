Supreme Court verdict will aid Edo PDP victory in 2023 polls — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the ruling of the Supreme Court on Friday on the leadership crisis in the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would aid the party’s victory in the 2023 general election.

This he was was because the apex court’s judgement had in Edo put all issues concerning the party in the state at rest and paved the way for all members to work together to ensure success in the 2023 general election.

Governor Obaseki made the remarks when he spoke to journalists during an inspection tour of Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) Headquarters in Ogba Road, Benin City.

The governor said the inspection became…