Two arrested as petrol tanker catches fire in Onitsha

There was a fire outbreak at Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday, when a petrol tanker carrying petroleum products fell into a ditch.

A source said the tanker driver lost control and fell into a ditch, spilling its content, resulting in a massive outbreak of fire in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that firefighters, who were deployed to the area, were chased back by an irate mob, who protested their delayed arrival, attacking them with stones and other dangerous weapons.

The firefighters, who fearTd for their lives, made a U-turn and left the area for fear of their equipment being destroyed too.

Meanwhile, the fire chief, Anambra State Fire Service, Mr…