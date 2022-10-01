We must vote credible leaders in 2023 for a better Nigeria, NLC tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has charged the entire citizens of the country to reject the incessant excuses of the political class, and rather join workers and youths of the country in pursuit of a better Nigeria where the provision of decent work, a living wage, quality education, security of life and property, a better living condition, infrastructure and socio-economic development are the priority of the government.

NLC in its Independent Day message signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the President, noted that workers have been at the forefront of the fight for a greater and better Nigeria where dreams of the citizens for better living conditions could be achieved.

“The…