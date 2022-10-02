10 quick facts about Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna was on Sunday declared the winner of the Season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show with the theme, Level-up, while Bryann emerged as the first runner-up.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Phyna as the winner after scoring the highest votes in the final week.

She defeated fellow finalists Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Chichi, and Daniella, to claim the 100 million grand prize in the Level-up edition of the reality show.

Phyna has joined the exclusive list of the reality television show winners namely Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), and Hazel Oyeze Onou…