2 POS robbers set ablaze by mob in Lagos

Two suspected armed robbers, who allegedly robbed a Point of Sale (POS) operator in the Igando area of Lagos State were over the weekend set ablaze by an angry mob.

The image maker in charge of the state Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on his verified Twitter handle condemned the killing of the armed robbers.

According to Hundeyin, the incident happened on Saturday, when residents of Igando and other parts of the state were celebrating Independence.

The police image maker also stated that the two suspected armed robbers had already burnt before policemen could get to the scene.

Hundeyin also stated that the perpetrators of the dastardly act had…