ACCI hosts 500 exhibitors, showcases 10,000 products at 17th Abuja international Trade Fair

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has disclosed that over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 products are currently participating at the 17th International Trade Fair in Abuja.

The 17th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has the theme, “Creating an Export Ready Market Through SME Digitisation” which hosts 500 exhibitors, 10,000 products and over 100,000 visitors.

According to a statement by Olayemi John-Mensah, from the first day of the fair, many exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria were on the ground, taking advantage of the fair standard platform for brands to showcase different…