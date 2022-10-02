Been and Being Again – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “…adding that Muhammadu Buhari would not have being the president of Nigeria in 2015, if he had not played a leading role in his emergence and victory…adding that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was regarded as a godfather, is now been used to make fun.” (Why do you think APC is afraid to nominate my junior brother? Opera News, 3 June, 2022)

Two grammatical points are of interest to us: “would not have being president” and “is nowbeen used.” In each of the two phrases, the writer is unable to differentiate between the formsbeen and being. In the first phrase, the correct form is been (i.e,“would have been president”). In the second, the appropriate form is being…