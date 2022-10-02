Decomposing bodies of two missing ladies found in Kwara hospital CMD’s office

Decomposing bodies of two women earlier declared missing have been found in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.

One of the decomposing corpses was identified as that of one Nofisat Alidu who was declared missing in the Kaiama area since November 21, 2021.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that a shallow grave was dug in the doctor’s office, where one of the corpses was discovered, while another dead body was kept in a trash can inside the doctor’s office.

Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office included two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s…