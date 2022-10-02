FG to concession Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Itakpe-Warri rail lines

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has promised to deliver a National Transport Policy that will articulate a seamless transportation system for the country before the present administration leaves office in 2023. This is even as the Minister said that efforts are underway to unbundle the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and concession the railway lines to private investors in order to generate revenue for the Federal Government.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, disclosed this while interacting with Journalists at the weekend as part of activities marking the 2022 World Maritime Day Celebration in Lagos.

According to the…