God has told me who will become next president but… —Primate Ayodele

Popular seer, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, in this interview, speaks on what Nigeria should expect ahead the 2023 election and Nigeria’s independence celebration, among other issues.

It is less than seven months to the 2023 general election, should Nigerians be concerned given the current situation of things?

Remember that I predicted that there would be a change of government in Italy, and if care is not taken, a female president would emerge. It has happened. I have repeatedly said it that later, women would take over the leadership of all European countries. I also warned that flood disaster would break…