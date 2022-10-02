Igbos have benefitted so much from APC govt, says Ejidike

The Anambra State Chapter Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Basil Ejidike has said that Igbos have benefited immensely from the party’s leadership of the country.

Ejidike who briefed journalists at the state party secretariat in Awka, over the weekend, said the party deserves support from Igbo people as a way to reciprocate their support.

He also said the party in Anambra has restrategized on ways of ensuring maximum victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and that part of it was the recent reconciliation among party leaders.

He said: “Let me start by congratulating our party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his…