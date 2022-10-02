Ignorance cause of Sickle Cell Disease spread in Nigeria ― SCHAF boss

The President and Co-founder of Sickle Cell Hope Alive Foundation (SCHAF) Nigeria, Professor

Adeyinka Falusi has attributed the unhealthy spread of Sickle Disease in Nigeria to ignorance of its prevention, control, as well as its management.

Professor Falusi said this during a visit to the Bola Ige International Market, New Gbagi, Ibadan where an awareness exercise was held to intimate traders on preventive measures and management of the disease.

She appealed to everybody in the market to seek for prevention and control knowledge of Sickle Cell Disease to rid society of the deadly but avoidable sickness.

Speaking she said: “My team’s mission in this market was to inform the…