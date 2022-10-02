Police confirm kidnap of Kwara traditional ruler, rescue wife

Suspected gunmen on Saturday, the nation’s Independence Day, abducted the traditional ruler of Owa Onire a rusty town in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, his wife and driver

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the traditional ruler and his people were abducted at about 4:45 pm in the area.

The state Police command, which confirmed the incident, said that efforts of the Police tactical teams with that of the vigilante and hunters, dispatched to the area by the commissioner of police, Paul Odama, led to rescue of the abducted wife of the traditional ruler while two of the suspects involved in the kidnap were nabbed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)…