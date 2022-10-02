Turaki: As history beckons in itself in Kwara

If the record of past holders of Turaki title in Ilorin Emirate has proved anything, it is that their advancement in politics often begins just when they acquire the prestigious traditional honour. It has always been the situation that the Turaki title has, more often than not, been a boon to the politicians who have been fortunate to be conferred with it.

Beginning with the first Turaki of Ilorin, Alhaji Sanni Olanrewaju Buraimo Okin, OFR, who was turbaned in 1963, although already well-established as an entrepreneur of note, Alhaji Sani Okin’s rise politically was blossomed brighter by his historic appointment as the first Turaki by the 9th Emir of Ilorin, Shaykh Sulu Gambari,…