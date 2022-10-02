Who levels up as BBNaija Season 7 winner today?

Today, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season will be determined and the fans of the show have dominated the headlines for the past 10 weeks. This season saw 28 housemates and guests partake in the most anticipated reality show in Africa and have the final six, Adekunle, Bella, Bryann, Chichi, Daniella, and Phyna in a stiff contest for the ultimate N100m prize. Already, their fans have taken to social media to campaign for their preferred housemates with frenzy.

The season was unpredictable with Biggie’s twists and tricks, and fans had a hard time guessing exactly who the winner of the season might be.

In a chat with Sunday Tribune, Samuel Ekop, a banker said,…