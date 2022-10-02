Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikeazu, other PDP govs meet in Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, five governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), platform, on Sunday, met in Enugu State.

A source told Tribune Online that the discussion of their meeting centred on how to deliver the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in 2023.

Tribune Online gathered that the Governors are: Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikeazu of Abia State and the host Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

